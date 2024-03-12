California underage drinking enforcement operation leads to 175 citations

(FOX40.COM) — A statewide operation in California to crack down on the sell of alcohol to people who are under the legal drinking age led to 175 citations.

On March 9, the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) said it partnered with more than 50 law enforcement agencies throughout the state to target adults who purchase alcohol for people under the age of 21 through a shoulder tap operation.

Sacramento County Probation Department welcomes 25 new officers

During a shoulder tap operation, minors who are supervised by law enforcement stand outside stores that sell alcohol and ask customers to make a purchase for them, according to ABC. The minor says they are underage and cannot purchase the alcohol. Adults who agree to buy the liquor for them may be arrested and cited.

“Each year, hundreds of officers from partner agencies across California join with our agents to draw awareness to the fact that it’s illegal to purchase alcohol for minors,” said ABC Director Joseph McCullough. “These operations will continue throughout the year to enhance public safety.”

California’s 2024 primary election results in lowest voter turnout in state history

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that car crashes are the leading cause of death for teens. Of those crashes, 27% of drivers between the ages of 15 and 20 had a blood alcohol content of .01 or higher.

Officials said the March 9 operation resulted in citations for 159 individuals who allegedly furnished alcoholic beverages to minors. At least 16 other individuals were cited for driving under the influence, parole violations, or other infractions.

Penalties for furnishing alcohol to a minor includes a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.