California travelers brave blizzard conditions and chain controls to visit Lake Tahoe

Not even whipping winds and highway closures could wipe smiles from the faces of Alexander Ruiz Gonzalez and his family — they had just seen snow for the first time.

The Gonzalezes, who mostly spoke Spanish, were visiting California from Colombia. They were among several travelers Saturday on Highway 50 — most of whom were tourists rather than locals — who braved blizzard-like conditions and chain controls en route to Lake Tahoe.

Card travel along Highway 50 near Pollock Pines on Saturday. Chain controls were in effect from Pollack Pines to Echo Summit.

The blizzard that swept across the Sierra Nevada east of Sacramento has already dumped 3 feet or more of snow. The severe winter storm has also created life-threatening conditions on major roadways, forced closures and delays at Tahoe ski resorts and plunged thousands of residents east of Sacramento into darkness. Authorities from the National Weather Service to Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol have strongly discouraged travel through the mountains due to the storm through Sunday.

But the fierce storm couldn’t stop the Gonzalezs from relishing their first tastes of snow — and a snowball fight — on the side of the road just west of Pollock Pines. They filmed the flurries on their phones and phoned their family members while a technician installed snow chains on their silver sedan. They had hoped to reach the basin before the roadway was closed again.

Mari Gonzalez from Colombia smiles as she watches the snow fall while stopping at a chain control station on Highway 50 near Pollack Pines on Saturday.

“Beautiful! It’s beautiful!” said Mari Gonzalez as she danced around in the snow, flakes landing gently in her hair and along the collar of her coat.

While the Gonzalez family frolicked in the flurries, truck driver Derrick Pitts was just trying to get back on his way home to Washington, D.C. He’d already been away for five weeks toting loads around Oregon and California. His original goal Saturday was to make it to Wyoming. But he’d never seen such dismal road conditions in his three years of professional trucking.

“I really don’t know what’s ahead,” Pitts said. “I think they’re saying it’s supposed to be like a blizzard or something.”

After trying — and failing — to install snow chains on his own, Pitts figured just getting out of the blizzard would be victory enough for one day. He’d pay the $40 to get the chains on, push through the Sierras and then pull over and rest up until the morning.

A little further west on 50, Halima Gamez and William Membreño struggled as they worked to put chains on their plum-colored Kia Forte. The San Jose residents said in Spanish that they were on their way to Lake Tahoe and had very little experience driving in the snow.

William Membreno of San Jose puts on chains along Highway 50 near Camino on Saturday. Chain controls were in effect from Pollack Pines to Echo Summit due to blizzard conditions.

Thankfully, Sacramento resident Jaime Cervantes had pulled off the road in front of the couple and offered to lend a hand with the chains. He was also on his way to Lake Tahoe. Not to ski, he said, but just to watch the snow.

At a Safeway in Pollock Pines, courtesy clerk Hailee Lind shoveled mounds of freshly fallen snow out of the corrals so customers could return their shopping carts. As a local, Lind said she’d seen far gnarlier storms in the past.

“Oh yeah, it’s been much worse,” she said. “We’ve had years where we’ve had four or five feet of snow. We’re used to it.”

Lind said the store mostly gets tourists on the weekends, and people who visit from out of town often don’t expect the snow to be as bad as it is. Her advice: Carry chains just in case.

Hailee Lind shovels snow from the shopping cart corral in the parking lot of Safeway in Camino on Saturday.