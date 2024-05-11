California teen rowers, parents left 'shocked' after gunman fires into water during regatta event

Gunfire near a regatta of teen rowers in California during a race, left parents and students "shocked" and "horrified."

West Sacramento police are investigating the incident after at least three gunshots hit the water near teenage rowers where the Oakland Stroke Rowing Club was racing along the Sacramento River Deep Water Ship Channel on April 20.

There were 15 and 16-year-olds rowing, police said.

One parent told FOX 2 that people were "shocked" that gunfire interrupted the "peaceful" setting.

"I was pretty shocked. I think all of us were. It's horrifying, to think in this peaceful, green setting, the final push of this race - to see and hear that." Fred Ackerman told the outlet.

Ackerman said that despite there being dozens of people around at the teen sporting event, no one spotted the alleged shooter.

"No one saw the shooter," he said. "There were dozens and dozens of people, there were boaters and people walking around on the trail. The police don't know where the shots came from, but they do know it was a gun."

The West Sacramento Police Department is encouraging anyone with information about the gunshots to contact the department’s Investigations Division.





