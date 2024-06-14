A California teen drowned after jumping off a boat. Here’s what you should know about boat safety

Boaters are pictured at Deer Creek Island Resort near Heber City on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Alejandro Araujo, 16, drowned in a California Lake on Sunday. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

A 16-year-old boy drowned over the weekend in Shaver Lake, California, after jumping off a pontoon boat, according to USA Today.

Once his body was found, officials confirmed that he wore a life vest when he jumped from the boat, but said that it hadn’t been clipped properly, per The Fresno Bee.

“He had placed the vest around his neck but never clipped the belt around his waist,” according to the sheriff’s office. “The vest came off and he disappeared under the water.”

The recent tragedy is one of countless accidents that will occur on or near boats this summer. But there are steps you can take to minimize the risk of something going wrong.

Here are what experts in Fresno County had to say about boat safety after last weekend’s disaster.

How to boat safely

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office released a video on Facebook after the drowning, in which Deputy Erica Covarrubias provided some water safety tips:

Be sure to use a life vest that is approved by the U.S. Coast Guard. When wearing it, ensure that it fits and is clipped on properly.

Parents, watch over your kids constantly.

Remember that when it’s hot outside, “you will get tired faster than usual.” This makes it even more important to stay safe in the water or on a boat.

Unless you are an experienced swimmer, don’t get in the water.

Alcohol also makes swimmers more tired than usual. Do not swim while intoxicated.

“Respect the water.” Temperatures may be cold and there could be debris under the surface. Be mindful of strong currents.

Because of the mud at the bottom of the lake, it can be easy for swimmers to get stuck. Use your feet to gauge the depth of the water.