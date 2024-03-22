California teacher's sexting turned into yearslong sexual abuse of student: police

A 40-year-old California drama teacher faces a slew of felonies after police learned of her yearslong sexual relationship with a female student who was 15 years old at the onset, police said.

San Diego Police wrote in a press release that Mt. Carmel High School teacher Stacey Michelle Walker "began engaging the 15-year-old victim in conversations that became sexual in nature" beginning in 2017.

"The victim and suspect then exchanged numerous photographs, videos and explicit text messages. Walker also met with the victim several times and engaged in various sex acts. The sexual assaults continued until after the victim turned 18-years-old [in 2019]."

FORMER FBI AGENT ACCUSED OF 'REVENGE PORN' WITH HIDDEN CAMERAS COULD HAVE UPWARDS OF 80 VICTIMS: REPORT

Former Mt. Carmel High School drama teacher Stacey Michelle Walker faces 17 felony charges after allegedly carrying out a sexual relationship with a student between 2017, when the student was 15, and 2019.

When asked if the encounters took place on school grounds, Lt. Dan Sayasane told the San Diego Tribune that the incidents "occurred at varying locations"

Police wrote that the victim, now an adult, reported the abuse and launched their investigation on July 31. Sayasane said that the department is still looking for any additional victims.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

The teacher was slapped with 17 charges, including sodomy, oral copulation and luring a minor for a sex offense, according to jail records at Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility. She was jailed on March 20 on $400,000 bail, records show.

Walker taught tech and drama at Mr. Carmel High, directing plays and musicals at the school, according to a student article in the school's newspaper from her first year there in 2015.

MORE THAN 300 FRENCH COACHES, TEACHERS ACCUSED OF SEXUAL ABUSE OR COVER-UPS IN 2023

Walker was booked at Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility on March 20 on $400,000 bail, according to San Diego Sheriff's Department records.

She had been a high-school student there in the past, telling the MC Sun that there were "a few people who recognized [her] from [her] time [there] as a student," but that for the most part she was "able to come [to the school] with a clean slate."

"I love being back, I love being a Sundevil again," Walker said. "I was interviewing for jobs at a couple other schools but in my heart I always wanted to come back here."

The Poway Unified School District told the Tribune that Walker had been placed on leave when police notified the school system of the allegations in August. Spokesperson Christine Paik told the outlet that the high school had since launched an independent investigation.

CRUISE SHIP PASSENGER ACCUSED OF EXPOSING HIMSELF, PROPOSITIONING 14-YEAR-OLD IN SAUNA

Principal Yael Bozzay told parents in an email that the school was cooperating fully with investigators, and that Walker had not taught at Mr. Carmel High this year.

"We have a strong 'Sundevil Way' culture among our students, staff and families because of the respect and care that we share for one another," Bozzay said in the letter, reviewed by the Tribune. "This includes fostering trust and ensuring safety for all students, which is of the utmost importance. Please speak with your student about the importance of reporting when they do not feel safe. Please reach out to me directly if you have any concerns related to this matter."

An attorney representing Walker could not immediately be reached for comment.





Original article source: California teacher's sexting turned into yearslong sexual abuse of student: police