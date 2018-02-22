California student arrested with two assault rifles and 90 magazines after security guard overhears shooting threat

Semi-automatic rifles, pistols, high-capacity magazines, and ammunition were found in the home of a 17-year-old Californian high school student who was overheard threatening a shooting at his school: AFP/Getty Images

A pair of assault rifles, nearly 100-high-capacity magazines and two handguns were discovered in the home of a 17-year-old who was arrested for threatening to open fire at his school in California.

Security guard Marino Chavez reported the teenager to police after he overheard him saying that he was “going to shoot up the school sometime in the next three weeks.”

He made the comments at the El Camino High School in Whittier, two days after 17 people were killed when a gunman opened fire on a Florida high school.

Mr Chavez said when he asked the student about the threat, he confirmed he made it but said he was just kidding and did not mean it.

He had apparently been angry a teacher told him he could not wear headphones in the classroom, the guard said.

“I’m not a hero. I was just doing my job,” Mr Chavez told a press conference.

Although the boy claimed his comment was a joke and investigators did not uncover a specific plot, Los Angeles County Sheriff, Jim McDonnell said it showed the need to take every potential threat seriously.

“This is an example of something that could have potentially went down that path, but didn’t,” he said. “As we see these incidents occur one after another, we’re all looking to say how do we stop this?”

When police searched the teenager’s home, they found two AR-15 rifles, 90 high-capacity magazines and two handguns, including one left in a hallway laundry basket, the sheriff said.

He had an extensive disciplinary history at the school, was arrested on suspicion of making a criminal threat and was in custody, Sheriff McDonnell added.

His 28-year-old brother, told deputies he purchased the guns while serving in the Army in Texas. One of the rifles was not registered, which is a felony in California, Sheriff McDonnell said.

The brother is facing charges of possession of an assault weapon, importing a high-capacity magazine and other violations.

“We take all the threats we receive seriously,” Sheriff McDonnell said. “Anytime we can get a chance to prevent something like that happening, we all come away from that very relieved.”

A national organisation that tracks school threats said it has recorded around 50 a day on average since the Florida shooting, compared with about 10 a day on average.

School threats since the Florida shooting include dozens on social media, about 10 incidents where a gun was brought to school and 22 bomb threats, said Amy Klinger, director of programmes for the Ohio-based Educators School Safety Network.