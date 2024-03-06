California Strawberry Festival reveals this year's poster

A plump strawberry splashing onto a paint palette will adorn posters and merchandise for the 38th annual California Strawberry Festival slated for May at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

In a contest that brought in over 150 entries from artists throughout the state, judges chose 11-year-old Gio Basile’s Adobe Premiere Pro design, organizers said in a news release.

“I thought of just creating a strawberry dipped in paint, but then I added a splash to make it more artistic,” said Basile said in the release. He lives in the city of Upland in San Bernardino County.

The winning design was revealed before dignitaries and festival sponsors at Yolanda’s Mexican Café in Oxnard on Tuesday. This is the first poster design contest since 2020.

Basile won $2,000 and VIP tickets to the festival. He said he plans to use the money to buy a 3D printer.

Basile’s mom, Maria, said he has always been a builder with a STEM mindset. Once he learned how to make art using technology, he's been bringing his ideas to life, she added.

At the festival, guests can expect to indulge in a variety of strawberry-themed treats such as funnel cakes and kabobs. There will also be artwork on display by 150 artists and crafters, a ninja course, live entertainment, carnival rides and a build-your-own strawberry shortcake pavilion.

Festival hours are from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on May 18 and 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on May 19. General admission is $15 and parking is $20 per vehicle.

