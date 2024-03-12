California State University system sees unprecedented decline in enrollment

(FOX40.COM) — The California State University system is experiencing an unprecedented decline in the number of students enrolled in its programs.

According to the most recent enrollment report from California State University (CSU), enrollment has dropped by nearly 6% since 2019. That means there are about 28,000 fewer students enrolled in a CSU.

California’s 2024 primary election results in lowest voter turnout in state history

The CSU system is the nation’s largest four-year public education university system and includes 23 universities and seven off-campus centers. Although CSU enrollment is trending on the decline, California is not alone.

According to the Education Data Initiative, college enrollment statistics indicate that more Americans are forgoing higher education; “some may be putting off college attendance to build savings.”

From 2010 (enrollment peak) until 2023, enrollment has declined 9.8% nationwide, according to educationdata.org. The rate of enrollment among new high school graduates has also declined by 7.3% year over year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.