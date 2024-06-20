California State Fair to allow marijuana sale and on-site consumption for the first time

The California State Fair will allow marijuana sales and on-site consumption for the first time this summer.

The fair, taking place July 12 to 28 at Cal Expo in Sacramento, has moved in recent years to include marijuana to a greater extent. The fair hosted its first cannabis competition in 2022, inviting vendors to participate in a marijuana exhibit.

Consumption, however, has historically been prohibited. The policy changed slightly in 2023 with the addition of CBD-infused slushies attendees aged 21 and older were able to purchase.

“Under legalization and regulation, (marijuana) remains one of the most valuable agricultural products in the state so its inclusion in the state fair, alongside local wine and beer, makes good sense,” said Aaron Smith, co-founder and CEO of the National Cannabis Industry Association.

Though almost eight years have passed since California legalized recreational marijuana use, the industry faces heavy regulation from the state and stigma from some members of the public.

“If you wanted to order or even smell the winning cannabis entries, you could place a call from your cell phone and pick it up in the parking lot, like a criminal,” said Ellen Komp, deputy director of marijuana legal advocacy group California NORML. “And inside there was no place to peacefully consume it. I told the (Department of Cannabis Control) representatives that if their agency truly wanted to help the California cannabis farmer, it needed to advocate for this change.”

Vendors told The Sacramento Bee in 2022 that they thought the cannabis competition at the fair had the potential to pave the way for consumption at future events.

In addition to allowing on-site consumption and sales in 2024, the fair will expand its cannabis competition to include six new categories: pre-rolls, concentrates, cartridges, edibles, beverages and wellness products.