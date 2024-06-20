California sheriff's deputy died on duty from the effects of methamphetamine in an accident, authorities say

A 41-year-old Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy died in a methamphetamine overdose at a sheriff’s station in April, according to authorities.

Jonathan Stewart died from the effects of methamphetamine April 27, according to a report from the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner. The report labeled his death an accident.

The medical examiner identified Stewart's place of death as a sheriff's station. NBC Los Angeles reported in late April on Stewart’s death, saying it happened while he was on duty at the sheriff’s South Los Angeles station.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Jonathan Stewart. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. )

A representative with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department could not immediately be reached Thursday for comment about how Stewart died, whether the department had any concerns prior his death that he may have been using drugs, or if and how often the department tests its employees for drugs.Stewart’s death “deeply saddened” the sheriff's department, an April 29 statement said.

Stewart joined the department in 2006, and he graduated from the academy the next year, the statement said.

“During his tenure he was assigned to the Inmate Reception Center before transferring to South Los Angeles Station in 2014,” the sheriff’s department said. “In 2020, he was promoted to Field Training Officer, a position he held until his passing. Jonathan dedicated a decade serving the South Los Angeles community, he was respected and highly regarded by his peers and supervisors for his unwavering commitment. Jonathan is survived by his wife and three children.”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com