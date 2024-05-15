New ‘How to California’ series is here to help you navigate life in the Golden State

How to California is a guide to help you figure out the laws, culture, recreation and more that make life in the Golden State one-of-a-kind.

Have you ever wondered what the latest tipping fad requires, how California lottery winnings are taxed or if it’s OK to break the speed limit to keep up with traffic?

We’re launching a new series — How to California — to help you live, work and enjoy life in the Golden State.

We’ll answer your questions — big and small — about state laws, history, culture, recreation and travel.

From towering redwoods to vast vineyards, California offers endless opportunities for exploration and discovery. It also has complex laws, a high-cost of living and an evolving social landscape.

McClatchy’s California service journalism team — which serves the communities of Sacramento, Modesto, Fresno, Merced and San Luis Obispo — is here to help you continue to learn, explore and grow with our home state. Whether you’re a lifelong Californian or a newcomer, How to California is here to help you navigate day-to-day life.

Need some inspiration? Here are some questions our team has already answered:

Ask your questions in the form below (can’t see it? Click here) or email howtocalifornia@mcclatchy.com.