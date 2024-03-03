California Senate race heats up ahead of primary election to replace Dianne Feinstein

As primary election day nears, California Senate contenders are gearing up for a fierce battle to replace the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Four hopefuls are vying for Feinstein’s seat including Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Republican candidate Steve Garvey, Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) and Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.).

There are two primary elections on the ballot to replace Feinstein: one is to fill the remaining months of her current term and the other is for a full six-year term starting in January 2025.

California has a “top-two” primary system in which all candidates appear on the same ballot regardless of party, and the top two finishers advance to the general election, Associated Press reports.

On Saturday, Schiff was welcomed by a crowd in Orange County as the Democratic representative continued campaigning on the last stretch.

“There’s so much at stake on Tuesday: our democracy, our economy and our planet,” Schiff said. “The challenge today is not that people aren’t working, it’s the promise of working harder than ever and yet you still can’t afford to get by. We need to make the economy work for people. That means building housing that’s affordable, attacking these grocery chain mergers that are driving up food prices.”

The Massachusetts-born former federal prosecutor first stepped into the national spotlight as he led the first impeachment effort against former President Donald Trump.

Schiff also served on the congressional panel investigating the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

A challenger for the same senate seat is Congresswoman Katie Porter. She cast her ballot in Irvine Saturday, alongside her son Luke, a first-time voter at the age of 18.

Porter is considered a rising star in the Democratic Party. She currently represents California’s 47th congressional district, which includes Irvine and a portion of Orange County, and has held her seat since 2019.

“I think it’s important that people make their voices heard,” Porter said. “There are really important things on the ballot like issues about how we’re going to deal with homelessness and mental health with Prop. 1.”

Governor Gavin Newsom also hit the campaign trail, joining L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna in San Fernando to support Prop. 1, a measure focused on tackling the state’s growing homelessness and mental health crisis.

Proposition 1 will include modernizing the Mental Health Services Act and Assembly Bill 531, along with a $6.38 billion bond to build new mental health housing and substance abuse treatment centers across California.

“It really starts looking at the problem holistically and it gives more options or alternatives to our men and women in uniform who are out there just trying to help out,” Luna explained.

A new poll now shows former L.A. Dodger player and businessman Steve Garvey leading the race for Feinstein’s Senate seat, with Schiff not far behind.

A poll from the Institute of Governmental Studies (IGS) at the University of California, Berkeley shows that Garvey is favored by 27% of likely voters compared to Schiff’s 25%. Katie Porter finishes with 19%.

However, that same poll showed Schiff would have a significant lead over Garvey in a two-way matchup — 53% to 38%, respectively.

The California presidential and state primaries will be held on Tuesday, March 5. Polls will close at 8 p.m. PT. To find the nearest voting center, click here.

