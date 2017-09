SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A bill that could put the brakes on water resource developer Cadiz Inc's plan to pump water from California's Mojave Desert failed to make it past the state Senate's appropriations committee on Friday.

At a meeting, the committee held AB 1000, known as the California Desert Protection Act, instead of approving it, said Allison Ruff, spokeswoman for Assembly member Laura Friedman, who introduced it.

