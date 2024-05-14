Will California see northern lights on Monday?

(FOX40.COM) — After a weekend of light shows in the sky, many people are hoping for another opportunity to witness a rare astronomical event.

The northern lights, officially known as aurora borealis, were brought to lower latitudes by a severe solar storm rated as G5, the highest level. Radiation from the sun started hitting Earth on May 10, and its effects were seen in the following nights. Such a strong storm left variants of green, blue, red and purple colored lights in the skies that left stargazers in awe. It was the first G5-level radiation to reach Earth in over two decades.

People in places all throughout Northern California such as Sacramento, Elk Grove, Yuba City, Marysville, Redding, Tahoe, and around the world captured images of what may have been a once-in-a-lifetime viewing opportunity.

But now, the solar storm has calmed down to G2 level, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The effects may become visible over some states in the upper Midwest area, from Idaho to New York. That means it’s unlikely for people in California to get another glimpse of the northern lights this time around.

In light of interest in the aurora borealis visibility, the NOAA published a viewing forecast on its website where people can keep up to date on where the aurora is and the solar storm’s intensity.

