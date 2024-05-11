Will California see the northern lights again tonight?

(FOX40.COM) — The strongest solar storm in decades put on a rare light show across California skies on Friday night and its intensity has some people wondering if the northern lights will soon return.

•Video Above: Rare solar storm and northern lights hit Earth

“The extreme geomagnetic storm continues and will persist through at least Sunday,” the National Oceanic Atmospheric Associate said on X.

Severe solar storm could impact technology, here are ways to prepare

Since solar activity remains especially high, the effects could last until early next week, giving many sky-gazers a second chance to witness the northern lights, according to NOAA. This type of storm is classified as G5, the highest level. The last storm of this magnitude was over 20 years ago in October of 2003.

“Overnight, aurora were visible across much of the United States. Weather permitting, they may be visible again tonight,” NOAA said in a Saturday morning update.

Views of the northern lights from around the US

Residents near the California-Oregon border may get a once-in-a-lifetime chance to witness a repeat light show. Unfortunately, the rest of California may get skipped over this time around. NOAA said the most likely areas to get an encore of the northern lights are Ohio, Oregon, Colorado, Nebraska, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and New York.

NOAA’s Space and Weather Prediction Center published an experimental forecast map where users can keep watch on storm intensity and the possible northern light visibility from their region and state. Experts added that northern lights are only visible at night and are best viewed in rural areas – away from big city centers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.