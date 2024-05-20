California says “no” to these bills as state works to minimize budget deficit

(FOX40.COM) — The “Suspense File” process, according to the California Senate Appropriations Committee, is how members of the state’s government consider the financial impacts of a bill that has been introduced to the California Legislature.

On Thursday, that process was in effect as state lawmakers made decisions on whether to hold or amend a plethora of proposed bills ranging from ones that seek to end daylight saving time permanently to a bill that would give workers the “right to disconnect” from their employer when they’re off the clock.

If a bill is “held” that means it’s effectively “dead” for that specific legislative session and won’t be moving forward to a vote on the Floor. Bills that “get out” of the suspense file move on to a Floor vote in their respective house (Senate or Assembly).

If a bill is approved on the Floor, it moves to the next house. If the second house approves it, the bill moves to the Governor’s desk.

However, some state senators said California’s budget deficit, which could be double the amount originally estimated by Governor Gavin Newsom, played a large role in determining which bills were approved or held during the suspense file process.

State Senator Anna Caballero, one of the leaders of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said to CalMatters, “[Legislation] authors were asked to amend their bills to take out the more expensive stuff.”

She continued, “We were trying to keep costs down and really trying to live within our means….[California] doesn’t have the money.”

Here are some of the bills that were “held” during Thursday’s legislative session:

AB 2571: Would give workers a right to ignore contact with employer during non-work hours

AB 2808: Would limit companies like Ticketmaster from exclusively reselling event tickets

AB 3073: Would require California to test sewage water for drugs like fentanyl, cocaine, and meth

AB 3117: Would classify mobile or digital driver licenses and identification cards as “bonafide” evidence of identity

Here are some of the bills that will move on to the next round of voting in California’s Legislature:

SB 1043: Will expand reporting requirements for behavioral treatment centers for teens

SB 1214: Seeks to establish a commission to help California commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States’ founding in 2026

SB 1413: Seeks to set standard time year-round and get rid of daylight saving time permanently

AB 2999: Will require school districts, county offices of education, and charter schools to develop homework guidelines.

