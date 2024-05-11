California residents capture views of the northern lights

(FOX40.COM) — Sky-gazers all over Northern California caught a glimpse of the Aurora Borealis that swept across the country on Friday.

• Video Above: Rare solar storm and northern lights hit Earth

Phones and cameras captured photos of the astronomical event that may have been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many people. The last time a solar storm of this intensity happened was in October 2003 – over 20 years ago.

Will California see the northern lights again tonight?

Here are photos of the northern lights that lit up the skies over the weekend.



