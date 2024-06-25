California Republicans respond to Gov. Newsom’s ‘unhinged’ State of the State address

California Republicans denounced Gov. Gavin Newsom’s pre-recorded State of the State address, which he released Tuesday morning and in which he called out “conservatives and delusional California bashers.”

Members of the CAGOP mocked the governor for recording the address instead of facing the electorate live — especially after it was delayed so many months.

“It’s no wonder he chose the coward’s way out by giving a pre-recorded message 99 days late rather than face Californians in a live address,” said CAGOP Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson in a statement Tuesday.

“Instead of daydreaming about the White House and scheming up new ways to take voters’ rights away, make California more expensive and make our streets less safe, Newsom should take a look in the mirror and realize he and the Democrats are the cause of countless hardships for Californians throughout our state.”

Members of the Legislature agreed.

“While this pre-recorded speech fulfills the governor’s legal mandate, it does not in any real way fulfill his responsibility to Californians who deserve a safe, affordable and opportunity-filled future,” said state Senator Kelly Seyarto, R-Murrieta, in a pre-recorded video posted by Senate Republicans, featuring Seyarto and Assemblywoman Kate Sanchez, R-Rancho Santa Margarita.

“California remains the country’s homeless capital, businesses are closing their doors, and crime continues to rise. The state of this state is simply not good under Newsom’s leadership and any claims to the contrary he makes in his speech will be patently false. The good news is, it can be fixed and Legislative Republicans continue to work to that end.”

In the 28-minute speech, Newsom celebrated California’s pluralism and its diversity, and called it “the tentpole of the American economy,” directly addressing Republican naysayers who call it a “failed state.”

“Here is a simple question for Republicans,” Newsom said. “If California is a failed state, why are four of the seven most valuable companies in the world based here? Why does the Bay Area remain the top-ranked region for venture capital?”

Outside the Capitol Tuesday morning, Senators Brian Dahle, R-Bieber, and James Gallagher, R-Yuba City said Newsom pointing to the success of California’s wealthy venture capitalists when “the majority of Californians are struggling” was “tone deaf.”

Gallagher used the term “unhinged” twice to describe Newsom’s recording.

“My first impression is (that) this is a person that’s on the defensive,” said Gallagher, who serves as Assembly Republican Leader. “This is a person that’s kind of unhinged.”

Both senators said Newsom should have delivered remarks in person.

“Come on, man,” said Dahle, who ran against Newsom in 2022. “Come and speak to the Legislature and the people that have crafted legislation and are working on the budget and be a partner with us.”