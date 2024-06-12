California releases proposal with goal to boost home insurance in areas with high wildfire risk

Homeowners in areas at high risk of wildfires could have an easier time finding insurance coverage in the future under an eagerly-awaited proposal released Wednesday by the Department of Insurance.

Under the plan, companies will commit to write policies for a certain number of homes in regions of the state considered at greater risk. In return, they will be allowed to use computer models to predict future loses when asking to raise their rates.

As part of Wednesday’s announcement, the agency released a map showing the ZIP codes and counties that companies could target to qualify with the agreement.

The areas include El Dorado, Placer and Nevada counties.

“Insurance companies need to commit to writing more policies and my department will need to verify those commitments to hold companies accountable,” Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara said during a Wednesday press conference.

The proposal needs to go through a regulatory review and is not expected to be implemented until next year, at the earliest. It will be discussed at a virtual hearing June 26.

The department cannot require companies to write policies. But it can try to entice them, which it is trying to do with this plan.

Companies will qualify if they write a certain number of homes in high risk areas or if they commit to increasing the number of policies in those areas by 5%.

Currently, companies are not allowed to use computer models. They must anticipate claims by looking at the past 20 years a requirement trade groups argue is obsolete. California is the only state that forces companies to do so.

Catastrophic wildfires, persistent inflation and greater risks of future fires due to climate change have led insurers to restrict, pause and drop business in the state in recent years. Many homeowners are facing large annual price increases or no options for coverage except with the California FAIR Plan, the state-created private insurer of last resort.

In response, Lara in September promised to make a series of rule changes with the goal of spurring companies to write more policies and give homeowners more options.

Lara said Wednesday’s announcement was “another massive component” of the commissioner’s strategy “that is going to be critical for us to get insurers to write again into these wildfire distressed areas.