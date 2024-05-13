Do I need a California Real ID? When’s the new deadline? Here’s what you need to know

The deadline to obtain a California Real ID for U.S. domestic travel is officially less than a year away.

Beginning May 7, 2025, the new federal identification requirements take effect in California.

“We encourage Californians not to procrastinate getting a REAL ID because you’ll still need one if you plan to use your driver’s license or identification card to fly within the U.S. when the new federal requirements take effect,” Steve Gordon, director of the California Department of Motor Vehicles, said in a 2022 new release.

The Real ID Act was originally set to take effect in 2008, it has been pushed back a number of times. The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent DMV backlogs resulted in deadline extensions in both 2021 and 2023. Now, the deadline is next year.

Here’s what you need to know about obtaining a California Real ID before the deadline:

What do I need to apply for a Real ID in California?

To apply for a California Real ID, you’ll need to take the following steps:

Step 1: Proof of identification

You must provide one of the following documents to verify your identity:

Valid U.S passport or passport card

Original or certified copy of U.S birth certificate

Valid permanent resident card

Foreign passport with valid U.S. Visa and approved I-94 form

Certificate of Naturalization or Certificate of U.S. Citizenship

Certified copy of birth certificate from a U.S. Territory

Valid Employment Authorization Document (EAD) Card (I-766) or valid/expired EAD Card with Notice of Action (I-797 C)

U.S. Certificate of Birth Abroad or Consular Report of Birth Abroad of U.S. Citizen

Valid foreign passport stamped “Processed for I-551”

Documents reflecting Temporary Protected Status benefit eligibility

Your current full name must match whatever name is on your identity document.

Step 2: Proof of residency

To prove that you live in California, you must provide two different printed documents that show your mailing address.

Two of the following documents are acceptable to use:

Home utility bill or phone bill

Insurance documents

Medical documents

Mortgage bill

Employment documents

Property tax bill or statement

Deed or title to residential real property

Change of Address Confirmation by the U.S. Postal Service

Voter registration confirmation letter or postcard issued by the California Secretary of State or a local California county elections officer

The documents must show your first and last name with the same mailing address listed on your Real ID application.

If your name is not listed on residency documents, you can use a birth certificate, marriage license, or domestic partner registration certificate to prove your relationship with the person listed on those documents.

For those with a recent name change, you’ll need additional documentation to prove the name change.

Step 3: Real ID application

After confirming you have the necessary documents, you will need to complete the Real ID application, which can be completed online.

On average, the application takes 9 minutes to complete and will ask for your name, address, birth date and social security number.

Step 4: Visit a DMV office

Once your application is finished, you will need to visit a California DMV office to complete the Real ID process.

You will need to provide the necessary documents, your Real ID application code and your payment of $35.

To save yourself some time at the DMV, make sure to reserve an appointment online.

Most DMV offices are open Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Offices are closed on weekends and holidays.

Do I legally have to get a California Real ID?

“A REAL ID driver’s license or identification card is optional,” the DMV website says.

You only need a Real ID if you plan on using your driver’s license or identification card to board domestic flights within the U.S. or to enter secure federal facilities after May 7, 2025.

“If you want to continue to use a U.S. passport, U.S. passport card, military ID, enhanced driver’s license, or other federally accepted identification to do those things, you do not need to get a REAL ID,” the DMV said.

