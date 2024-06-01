California ranks highest in nation for USPS dog bite incidents

(FOX40.COM) — The United States Postal Service released the top cities and states in the nation with the most dog bite incidents and California came in at number one.

Dog attacks on postal service employees rose to more than 5,800 cases last year, according to USPS. In an effort to lower the number of incidents, the postal service launched the “National Dog Bite Awareness Campaign” from June 2-9.

“The U.S. Postal Service consistently encourages responsible pet ownership,” said USPS manager Leeann Theriault. “The national dog bite campaign is an effort to promote dog bite awareness to keep our customers, their dogs, and letter carriers safe while delivering the mail.”

USPS reported the average cost of an insurance claim for a dog attack is $64,555, and owners could be held responsible for medical bills, lost wages, uniform replacement costs, pain, suffering, and more. To avoid dog bite incidents, the postal service advises mail recipients to secure dogs inside a home or on a leash.

Top 10 states for dog bites

The most recent USPS report from 2023 shows the number of dog bites in high-incident states.

1: California (727)

2: Texas (411)

3: Ohio (359)

4: Pennsylvania (334)

5: Illinois (316)

6: New York (296)

7: Florida (193)

8: North Carolina (185)

9: Michigan (183)

10: Missouri (180)

Top cities for dog bites

Of the top 30 cities for dog bites, several California cities made the list. Los Angeles ranked number one in the U.S. with 65 bites; San Diego came in at number six with 41 bites; Sacramento ranked number 16 with (26 bites); San Francisco followed at number 19 with 20 bites, and Long Beach ranked number 20 with 19 bites.

1: Los Angeles, CA (65)

2: Houston, TX (56)

3: Chicago, IL (48)

4: St. Louis, MO (46)

5: Cleveland, OH (44)

6: San Diego, CA (41)

7: Dallas, TX (39)

8: Cincinnati, OH (38)

9: Philadelphia, PA (34)

10: Columbus, OH (33)

