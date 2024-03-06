California’s prop 1 spending for mental health, homeless support still too close to call

With only half of Californian's votes counted as of Wednesday morning, the decision on Proposition 1, a measure to restructure the funding of mental health and homeless support, remained too close to call.

Proposition 1, strongly supported by Gov. Gavin Newsom, would reallocate roughly $6.4 billion of tax dollars to build mental health treatment facilities and housing and assist the homeless.

Although the measure is not expected to substantially change the number of unhoused people in California, it had bipartisan support to help address the state's lack of housing and a mental health crisis that has been brewing for 75 years.

California voters vote during the primary elections on ‘Super Tuesday’ at Westminster Avenue Elementary School. 'Super Tuesday' presidential primary elections held by Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, and the Alaska Republican Party. Super Tuesday accounts for 36% of the total delegate allocation for Republicans, and 38% for Democrats.

But with just under half the state's primary ballots counted, voters were nearly evenly divided, with 50.5% supporting Proposition 1 and 49.5% voting against it.

The division was largely geographic. Populous counties along the state's Pacific coastline generally supported the measure, while inland counties, where problems of homelessness are less visible, generally opposed it by much larger margins.

The money would be borrowed against income taxes already imposed on people who earn over $1 million annually. Now, that money is allocated entirely by counties.

Proposition 1 would allow the state to receive a larger share of the tax and require the 58 counties to spend about two-thirds of those funds on housing and rental assistance for the unhoused who are chronically homeless and have mental health or addiction issues.

The bond, borrowed against that promised tax flow, will go toward adding 11,150 new treatment beds and supportive housing units, as well as adding more than 26,00 outpatient spots, according to the governor's website. Also included in the bond is $1 billion specifically for veterans’ housing.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California prop 1 still too close to call.