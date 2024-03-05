California primary live results: Ventura County District 1 Supervisor

Incumbent Matt LaVere faces challengers Philip Fields and Jeff Ketelsen in Tuesday's primary race for Ventura County District 1 supervisor.

The district covers mainly west Ventura County, including Ventura, Montalvo, Saticoy, Ojai, Ojai Valley, Upper Ojai Valley, Riverpark, northwest Oxnard and other areas. The seat is one of five on the Board of Supervisors, which oversees county-level government services as well as municipal services like streets and policing for the unincorporated areas. This race is non-partisan.

If one of the three candidates gets more than half the vote, he will win the seat outright. If not, the top two will advance to the general election in November.

Polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Votes will be tallied after polls close at 8 p.m. This story will be updated with results as they become available.

Incumbent Matt LaVere, left, and Philip Fields are running to represent District 1 of the Ventura County Board of Supervisors.

LaVere, 45, is a Democrat who lives in Ventura. His top issues are public safety, homelessness and economic development.

Fields, 67, a Democrat, is a retired university professor who lives in Ventura. He said he's running because there's failed leadership at Ventura County Animal Services and the current board of supervisors has failed on climate issues.

Ketelsen, 62, who said he is an independent when asked about his political party, works in park services. The Ojai resident's biggest issues are county services, unincorporated coastal access and medical care for citizens of all ages.

