California primary live results: Ventura County District 3 Supervisor

Voters in Ventura County's District 3 Supervisor's race go to the polls Tuesday to decide whether Supervisor Kelly Long will advance to the general election and ultimately return for a third and final term in office.

Long, a Camarillo resident, has represented the district since 2016; this is her last election for the seat, win or lose, due to the county's term limits policy. Her opponents this year are Kim Marra Stephenson, a teacher and former high school principal who lives in Camarillo, and Heather Schmidt, a public policy consultant in Oxnard.

Polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Votes will be tallied after polls close at 8 p.m. This story will be updated with results as they become available.

Incumbent Kelly Long, from left, Heather Schmidt and Kim Marra Stephenson are candidates for the Ventura County District 3 supervisor's seat.

If one candidate gets more than 50% of the vote in Tuesday's primary, she will win the office. If not, the top two will advance to a run-off in the November general election.

The district covers Santa Paula, Fillmore and Piru; most of Camarillo; and some areas in and around the northern and eastern edges of Oxnard. It is one of five seats on the Ventura County Board of Supervisors, which oversees a county government that has a $2.9 billion budget and more than 10,000 full-time positions.

The office is nonpartisan. Long is a Republican, Stephenson is a Democrat and Schmidt is registered as No Party Preference.

Tony Biasotti is an investigative and watchdog reporter for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at tbiasotti@vcstar.com. This story was made possible by a grant from the Ventura County Community Foundation's Fund to Support Local Journalism.

