California primary live results: State Assembly District 38

Tuesday is the final day for voters to cast ballots in California's primary election and for those in western Ventura County to pick a candidates in the Assembly's 38th District.

Democrat Steve Bennett, the incumbent, spent 20 years as a county supervisor and is in his second term as a state assembly member. The challenger, Deborah 'Deb' Baber, a Republican, would be newer to elected office but has become a presence in the local political scene.

Both are expected to advance to the November ballot because the top two vote-getters in the primary move on to the Nov. 5 general election.

Polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Votes will be tallied after polls close at 8 p.m. This story will be updated with results as they become available.

Steve Bennett, from left, and Deborah "Deb" Baber are candidates for State Assembly District 38.

Baber, 67, of Port Hueneme, was elected to the state's Republican Central Committee four years ago. She said governments are too big, politicians take too much money and too often officials act beyond their Constitutional authority.

Bennett, 71, of Ventura, said his top three priorities are addressing climate change, keeping affordable housing affordable and closing the increasingly large income-disparity gap, he said. He told The Star he is committed to addressing the climate, water and housing crises.

