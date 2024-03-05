California primary live results: State Assembly District 42

Incumbent Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin faces challenger Ted Nordblum in Tuesday's primary election for the 42nd Assembly District seat.

The top two primary vote-getters advance to the general election, making it a near-certainty that Irwin and Nordblum will make the ballot on Nov. 5. Tuesday's primary will nevertheless provide a preview of how big a challenge Nordblum could mount in the fall.

Polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Votes will be tallied after polls close at 8 p.m. This story will be updated with results as they become available.

Candidates Jacqui Irwin and Ted Nordblum are running to represent California Assembly District 42.

Irwin, a Democrat, has served in the assembly since 2014 and Nordblum is a Republican businessman. The two candidates last faced off in the June 2022 primary when Irwin topped a field of three and Nordblum finished third.

The 42nd District was redrawn over Irwin's former 44th District after the 2020 election and today sweeps from Camarillo across much of east Ventura County and into Los Angeles County through Malibu to the Pacific Palisades and Bel Air.

