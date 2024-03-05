California primary live results: District 26 Congressional race

Voters in Tuesday's primary have four candidates to choose from in the 26th Congressional District race.

Incumbent Rep. Julia Brownley of Westlake faces challengers in fellow Democrat Chris Anstead and Republicans Bruce Boyer and Michael Koslow. The top two vote-getters will progress to the Nov. 5 general election.

The district includes about 760,000 residents, most of them in Ventura County and parts of Los Angeles County, including Agoura Hills and Calabasas.

Polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Votes will be tallied after polls close at 8 p.m. This story will be updated with results as they become available.

Anstead, 58, currently sits on the Agoura Hills City Council and has a background in biotech marketing.

Brownley, 71, has represented the district since 2013 and previously served on the California State Assembly and Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Board of Education.

A business man and a dancer, 62-year-old Boyer lives in Chatsworth Lake Manor and has no prior public service experience.

Koslow, a 63-year-old veteran from Westlake Village, brings a background in criminal justice, public administration and education.

