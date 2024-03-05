California primary election live results: Proposition 1 would fund mental health services

California Gov. Gavin Newsom displays seven bills signed as he joins Los Angeles leaders in celebration of legislation to support the state's expansion of mental health services and behavioral health housing as part of California's package to address the homeless crisis in Los Angeles on Sept. 29, 2021.

California voters participating in the 2024 presidential primary today will see a single statewide measure on their ballots: Proposition 1.

The two-part initiative is meant to overhaul the state's mental health system via a $6.4 billion bond, which would focus on funding new mental health treatment facilities and housing for those with mental health conditions experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness.

Results will be posted here as votes start to roll in, after polls close at 8 p.m. (Pacific) across all 58 California counties.

Spearheaded by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, the proposition is to fund expanding the number of treatment beds available in the state and establish permanent supportive housing. It would also require counties to spend more of their existing mental health funds on people who chronically experience homelessness.

The proposition includes two parts: Senate Bill 326, to change the existing Mental Health Services Act, which established a 1% personal income tax for those making more than $1 million per year to fund services; as well as Assembly Bill 531, establishing a $6.38 billion general obligation bond.

The bond will go toward adding 11,150 new treatment beds and supportive housing units, as well as adding more than 26,00 outpatient spots, according to the governor's website. Included in the bond is $1 billion set aside specifically for veterans’ housing.

Recent statewide polling found the proposition is supported by 59% of likely voters, down from 68% in November.

