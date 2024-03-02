California primary election 2024: How to vote in the presidential primary on Super Tuesday

On Super Tuesday, March 5, California will join more than a dozen states and one territory in casting ballots in their local presidential primaries.

Votes cast in the primary elections will help determine the Republican and Democratic presidential nominees and will play a significant role in shaping who will be on the November ballot in closely watched Congressional races.

California holds the distinction of committing the largest number of delegates to presidential candidates March 5, followed closely by Texas.

This year’s primary is the first time in decades Californians will get to cast a ballot for an open U.S. Senate seat, following the death of Sen. Dianne Feinstein in September. Voters statewide will also weigh in on a proposition championed by Gov. Gavin Newsom that would commit billions of dollars to mental health services.

Here’s what to know about voting in California’s primaries for the 2024 election cycle.

California 2024 election guide: What to know ahead of Super Tuesday

Am I registered to vote in California?

To check your registration status, visit registertovote.ca.gov.

Can I still register to vote in California's presidential primary?

Yes. California offers same-day voter registration, but it must be done in person. To find a registration site, visit the Secretary of State's website.

Are you registered but have moved recently? If you haven't reregistered with your new address, you will need to do that in person as well to participate in local elections.

Requirements to register to vote include holding U.S. citizenship, being a resident of California, being 18 or older on Election Day, and not currently serving a state or federal prison term for the conviction of a felony.

California primary elections: Add these important dates to your 2024 calendar

When are polls open on Super Tuesday?

California's primary election is Super Tuesday, March 5. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Is it too late to mail in my ballot?

Any ballots mailed in must be postmarked before or on March 5.

Those with mail-in ballots can also drop them off at listed polling locations on election day.

Democratic President Joe Biden, right, and former Republican President Donald Trump, left, are the expected nominees for president in the 2024 primaries.

Which presidential candidates will be on my ballot in California?

Unlike the November general election, primary ballots vary depending on the voter's party registration.

California holds a "modified" closed primary for presidential elections, meaning registered voters can only cast votes for candidates of their own political party, unless they request to vote differently via a specially requested ballot.

The exception is the Republican Party, which only allows registered Republicans to vote for GOP candidates in primaries. To check your registration status, including party affiliation, visit registertovote.ca.gov.

Californians registered as a "No Party Preference" voter will not have any presidential candidates on their March 5 ballot.

For a full breakdown of California's "modified" primary, see our guide: What to expect on your Super Tuesday ballot.

What else is on my ballot Tuesday?

All registered Californians can vote for a candidate for U.S. Senate. Unlike the presidential primary, the state holds nonpartisan primaries for Senate, allowing voters to throw their support behind any candidate regardless of party. The top two candidates advance to the general election.

There will be two U.S. Senate contests on the primary ballot this year. The first contest listed on the ballot is for a regular six-year term ending in 2031, with more than two dozen candidates. The second is for the remainder of the Feinstein's term, ending Jan. 3, 2025. That race has seven candidates, including front-runners Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff, Barbara Lee and Katie Porter, and Republican Steve Garvey.

Candidates, from left, U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., and former baseball player Steve Garvey, stand on stage during a Jan. 22 televised debate for candidates in the senate race to succeed the late California Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

How do I find my polling place?

Check the back of your county voter information guide, contact your county elections office or contact the Secretary of State's Voter Hotline at 800-345-8683 or voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.

Still have questions?

Check out USA Today's California Voter Guide.

Kathryn Palmer is the California 2024 Elections Fellow for USA TODAY. Reach her at kapalmer@gannett.com and follow her on X @KathrynPlmr.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Election 2024: How to register, vote in California's primary