California presidential and Senate primary results
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump won their presidential primaries in California, while Adam Schiff and Steve Garvey are expected to face off in the U.S. Senate election come November. FOX 11's team coverage breaks down the races.