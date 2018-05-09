California power supplies will be tight this summer: grid operator

(Reuters) - California's electric grid operator has forecast that power supplies will be tight this summer due to below average hydropower production and reduced generation, according to an assessment released on Wednesday.

The California Independent System Operator (ISO), the grid operator, said the system's capacity to serve consumers will be tight in high-load periods in the summer months, especially during the evenings of hot days when solar power dissipates.

The ISO, which forecast peak demand during the summer would be about the same as last year, said hydropower production is expected to be down 1,300 megawatts (MW) by late summer compared to 2017’s above-normal hydropower output.

One megawatt can power about 1,000 homes.

In addition, the ISO said natural gas-powered generation will see a drop of about 800 MW due to plant retirements.

The ISO assessment came a few days after a group of state regulators and regional power firms, including the ISO, released a technical report warning of a "moderate threat" to gas and electric reliability this summer and a "more serious threat" next winter because the Southern California Gas (SoCalGas) system is operating at less than full capacity.

SoCalGas cautioned that pipeline outages and restrictions on its giant Aliso Canyon gas storage facility in Los Angeles, which suffered a devastating leak between October 2015 and February 2016, could reduce its ability to deliver gas to fuel power generation facilities in Southern California this summer and winter.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)