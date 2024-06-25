California police chief resigns after investigation into relationship with officer’s wife

Fresno Police Chief Juan F. “Paco” Balderrama has resigned following an investigation into an alleged affair with an officer’s wife.

“It is with a heavy heart and mixed feelings that we announce today the resignation of Fresno Police Department Chief Balderrama from the city of Fresno,” said Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer at a press conference on Tuesday morning.

City Manager Georgeanne White said Balderrama handed in his resignation letter Tuesday morning. His resignation is effective July 25.

Deputy Chief Mindy Casto will serve as the interim chief while a national search for a chief is conducted.

Dyer praised Balderrama’s accomplishments in the city of Fresno, but said the chief’s resignation was in the best interest of the community.

“We do believe this resignation by the chief is in the best interest of the community, the police department and our employees as well as for Chief Balderrama and the families involved, given the intense media scrutiny that this matter has received,” Dyer said.

Dyer and White criticized local media coverage of the investigation, particularly local outlet SJV Sun, referring to local coverage as a “media circus.”

White slammed the unfounded allegations in The Sun’s reporting, particularly an allegation that Balderrama leveraged his position to undermine the officer’s career moves.

“While I cannot get into the specifics of the investigation, I am able to state that this allegation was not sustained, and evidence to the contrary was presented,” White said.

“This does not excuse Chief Balderrama’s behavior as it relates to the inappropriate relationship, because, as he has stated, those actions cannot be justified or defended, and are the standards that he holds for himself and that we hold for the chief of police of the city of Fresno,” she said.

This is a developing story.