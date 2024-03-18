California police chase ends after woman drives car with dogs onboard into ocean

A woman was arrested after driving her car with two dogs onboard into the Pacific Ocean near Venice Beach in an effort to evade officers, according to California Highway Patrol.

The 39-year-old New Mexico woman was taken into custody early Sunday morning after she swam several hundred yards into the ocean and needed to be rescued, according to an arrest report from the agency.

California Highway Patrol officers were in pursuit of a silver BMW that was wanted for speeding late Saturday night in Los Angeles.

"The pursuit entered the West Los Angeles Area at speeds of approximately 85 miles per hour," the arrest report said. "The suspect exited at Jefferson Boulevard and the pursuit traversed through several city streets at speeds between 35-65 miles per hour."

The woman eventually made her way to Venice Beach, where she drove through a parking lot, onto the sand and into the ocean. Two Boston terriers were also in the car, the arrest report stated.

She continued to evade officers, swimming several hundred yards before the Marina Sheriff Department and U.S. Coast Guard rescued her, the report said.

The woman was arrested early Sunday morning and taken to a hospital for treatment. The two dogs were rescued and taken into custody by animal control, according to the report.

She could face charges related to speeding and evading authorities, CHP spokesperson Steven Salas said. It was not immediately clear if she has an attorney representing her.

Law enforcement recovered the BMW from the ocean Sunday, Salas said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com