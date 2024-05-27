California, Pa., veteran marches in Memorial Day parade in nation’s capital

Standing proud, Washington County resident Mary Rhoads is representing her unit in the nation’s capital.

“I’m a member of the 14th Quartermaster. I lost 13 soldiers...” Rhoads said.

A United States Army veteran, Rhoads’ unit had one of the highest causalities during Operation Desert Storm when a missile hit the barracks. On Monday, she marched alongside thousands of other veterans to honor those she lost.

“They gave their life and I made a promise when Bev died, I would never let them be forgotten,” Rhoads said of her good friend, Beverly Clark.

As she marched the streets of Washington D.C. on this Memorial Day, Rhoads carried a patch for her dear friend so she knows the love she forever shares for her sacrifice.

“She would smile and say, ‘Love you.’ My last two words to her when I was leaving the building, ‘I love you and good bye,’” Rhoads said.

