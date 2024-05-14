California mother drowns while trying to rescue daughter from San Joaquin River: Officials

A mother in California died while trying to rescue her young daughter from the San Joaquin River.

Brenda Duran, 30, was at the San Joaquin River last Thursday watching her children play in the water when her daughter, 11, "began having difficulties keeping her head above the water," the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday. Duran jumped in the river to help her daughter but struggled to stay afloat herself. In response, her 14-year-old son also jumped in the river to help his mother and sister. While he was able to save his sister and the two siblings made it safely out of the water, their mother got caught in the river and went missing.

Multiple law enforcement and rescue teams responded to the 911 call for a water rescue of several people around 6:30 p.m. and launched a search for Duran's body. However, the search had to be paused around 11 p.m. "due to visibility and safety concerns," said the sheriff's office, adding that "patrol units remained at the scene throughout the night."

Body found 2 days later

The search for Duran's body continued the next day, but her body was not found until 5:30 p.m. the following evening. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that the mother's body was found in the river, "outside of Newman by volunteers helping with the search."

An autopsy will be conducted during the week to determine the cause of the death, the sheriff's office said Saturday.

The children, meanwhile, had received immediate medical attention by medics present on the scene.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Brenda Duran during this time," Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said.

'Always smiling'

A GoFundMe page set up by a Duran family friend to cover Brenda's funeral expenses and assist with other basic needs for the family, described Brenda as "a young mother full of love and laughter."

Her husband said that she was a "very thriving person, always smiling, never giving up and very compassionate.”

San Joaquin River closed for public

On Monday, the Merced County Sheriff's office announced the closing of the Merced River and San Joaquin River for recreational use. Sheriff Vern Warnke said that melting snow in the Sierra Nevada Mountains has resulted in an increase in water levels "making conditions very dangerous."

"We understand the weather is warming up, however, please do not attempt to cool off in any river, creek, or canal," the sheriff's office said. "The water is cold and moving swiftly. Please do not risk your life or ours!"

