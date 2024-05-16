What are California’s most popular baby names? See the top picks for boys and girls

Picking the perfect baby name is a task that can take weeks or even months.

In California, parents have mostly stuck to the same top names for boys and girls for the past five years, according to new federal data.

The Social Security Administration tracks the 100 most popular baby names each year by state, based on Social Security card applications. Annual state baby name records date back to 1960.

These were the most popular baby names for boys and girls in California in 2023.

What are most popular baby names for boys in California?

These were the top 10 baby names for boys in California in 2023, according to the Social Security website:

Noah Liam Mateo Sebastian Santiago Julian Oliver Benjamin Elijah Ezekiel

What are California’s most popular baby names for girls?

According to Social Security, the 10 most popular baby names for girls in 2023 were:

Olivia Mia Camila Emma Isabella Sophia Sofia Luna Amelia Gianna

How have baby name trends changed over the years?

The top five baby names in California haven’t changed a whole lot since 2019, according to Social Service records.

In California, Noah was the most popular baby boy name over the past five years — with the exception of 2022.

Liam was the No. 1 name for baby boys that year, while Noah took second place.

Mateo was the third most popular name for boys all five years, and Sebastian consistently took the No. 4 spot.

In 2019, Ethan was the fifth most popular boy name. Julian stole the fifth-place spot in 2020 and has remained there ever since.

Olivia has remained the most popular baby name for girls in California for the past five years.

Emma has been No. 2 all five years with the exception of 2020, when Camila stole second place.

When it comes to third and fourth place, it’s a toss up between Camila, Mia, Sophia and Emma.

Sophia has remained at No. 5 for the past five years except for 2019, when it ranked fourth.

