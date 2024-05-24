California mom fined $88K after kids accidentally broke the law at the beach

A California mother faced an $88,000 fine after her five children collected 72 clams that they mistakenly thought were seashells.

Charlotte Russ told local news station KFSN that she took her kids on a day trip to Pismo Beach, and made a mistake by letting her kids take the clams from the beach.

The Fresno resident said she was confronted on the beach by an official from the state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, and informed that her five children were collecting clams without a license.

Russ said she received a ticket the day of the incident, which happened in late 2023, and later got a notice in the mail stating she faced a fine of $88,000.

Clamming is highly regulated at Pismo Beach. Clammers must have a valid state sport fishing license to take clams, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

A San Luis Obispo County judge later reduced the fine to $500 after Russ explained the situation, according to reporting by KFSN.

“It was definitely one expensive trip to Pismo, unforgettable,” Russ said to KFSN.

To celebrate her court win, Russ said she got a tattoo of a shellfish.

