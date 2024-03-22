California may get another superbloom — but the outlook isn’t as great in SLO County

After another winter of rain, experts say California could be in store for a big superbloom this year — but at least one group is worried the outlook is a bit less flowery here in San Luis Obispo County.

According to the Carrizo Plain Conservancy’s Wildflower Alert, “things are still heading for a good, or at least decent, wildflower year in the Carrizo Plain.”

The Carrizo Plain has historically been one of the best local viewing spots during wildflower season, with last year’s bloom getting so big it could even be viewed from space.

The superbloom in the Carrizo Plain National Monument in San Luis Obispo County could be seen from space, as shown in satellite images released by NASA in April 2023.

The reason for this year’s “good, not great” qualifier? Grasses.

“The rains got off to a late start, which usually favors the wildflowers since they are not as robust as the grasses, but it looks like the grasses have caught up,” the group wrote in its March 19 update. “What this means is that the wildflowers will not be as visually prominent as they might be, and that is why this observer is calling for a good, but not great, wildflower season.”

According to the update, rainfall has helped keep the soil moist, and temperatures have recently warmed up, leading to a “sudden bursting into bloom of the early wildflowers.”

This includes hillside daisies, goldfields in the low spots of the Carrizo Plain and small orange fiddlenecks that have all recently started blooming.

But moving forward, “a lot will depend on what happens in the Temblor Range, which historically has more wildflowers because of its thinner soils,” the group said.

“So keep your fingers crossed and we will keep you informed,” they said, noting that rain could play a big factor in spurring more blooms. “A lot can happen over the next few weeks.”

Flowers blooming along Shell Beach Road and Highway 58 in Santa Margarita in 2023.

Where to see California’s wildflower superbloom

Meanwhile, growing blooms have already been reported at locations throughout Southern California.

Anza Borego Desert State Park outside of San Diego has seen a rush of visitors as the desert blooms have sprouted into an “explosive display” this month, SFGate reported.

According to the California Department of State Parks’ flower bloom updates website, poppies are already starting to bloom in the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve “in large, dense quantities.”

“If the weather remains mild, the bloom is expected to be better this year compared to last year,” the website said.

Flowers have also been spotted at Chino Hills State Park outside of Los Angeles and Tule Elk State Natural Reserve in Kern County.

Overall, the Theodore Payne Foundation — which runs a Wild Flower Hotline from March through June — noted “we have the right conditions for an excellent wildflower viewing season across California.”