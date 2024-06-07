California Man Stunned After Bear Walks into Kitchen While He’s Doing Dishes: ‘Hello, Are You Nice?’

"I'm not going to hurt you guys, I just want you guys to move on," Sierra Madre resident Jason Wightman said in a video of the incident

A Sierra Madre, Calif., resident had a surprise visitor this week.

On Tuesday, June 4, Jason Wightman had a shock when a 300-pound bear came walking into his kitchen at around 5:30 p.m. local time while he was doing dishes.

In a video shared on his Facebook, Wightman asked the animal, "Hello, are you nice?" adding: "You're in my house. Get out of my house, Mr. Bear!"

"I'm warning you," Wightman said, adding: "Bear, bear, bear, be nice!" while spotting the animal licking its lips.

"Do you want me to spray you with water?" Wightman told the bear.

Wightman did end up spraying the bear with water before he followed it outside only to see there were actually two of them. "Is it just you two? I see you over there," Wightman said.

"You alright? What you doing? I'm not going to hurt you guys, I just want you guys to move on," Wightman told the animals, adding: "Go on, I got nothing here for you."

Wightman ended up opening a door for the bears before they eventually climbed over a fence.

"I don't even remember what I was saying," Wightman told KCAL News of the incident. "It was happening so fast. There was a bear in my kitchen."

"They are cute animals, but they don't have a cute disposition," Wightman added to the outlet. "Their disposition can change on a dime."

Sierra Madre Deputy City Manager Laura Aguilar told KCAL News that in 2023 the area recorded over 370 bear sightings, with over 70 having entered people's homes.

Aguilar also said there had been 100 bear sightings in the area so far this year, with three home intrusions. The city is now providing bear-resistant trash cans and there's a ban on feeding wild animals, per the outlet.

City resident Bruce Anderson told KABC of the two bears, "Usually, they're still playing with each other so you see them kind of rolling over, kind of wrestling and stuff."

"I've seen them on my outdoor furniture, for example. They just get on top of it and play around and then fall off the deck... It's kind of cute," Anderson added.



