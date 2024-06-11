California man sentenced to prison for distributing fentanyl in Kitsap County

A California man who pleaded guilty to distributing large amounts of fentanyl in Kitsap County, among other crimes, was sentenced to 66 months in prison Friday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma.

According to the U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman, Andre Jackson, 28, was the point of contact for a Mexican-based supplier of drugs and coordinated the delivery to locations in Kitsap County and Pierce County, and laundered funds back to the supplier in Mexico by using money exchange locations in Bremerton and Silverdale during 2021.

Jackson was accused of driving drugs himself from California to Washington, including one shipment in 2021 that included 3,500 fentanyl pills sold to an informant in Tacoma and then a second, smaller sale a day later to a conspirator he met at a Bremerton parking lot. Jackson would wire proceeds from sales to Mexico through MoneyGram or Western Union from locations in Kitsap County. The investigation also found that Jackson facilitated the smuggling of people across the border by recruiting drivers through social media, and several of the drivers were arrested in the United States with individuals who had been smuggled across the border in their cars, according to court documents.

Jackson was arrested in 2022 in California and in February pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and conspiracy to transport certain non-citizens for profit. He is at least the fourth individual charged by the U.S. Attorney's Office and sentenced in this particular scheme, including two California residents that received 18-month sentences and a Pierce County man who was sentenced to 61 months in prison.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Fentanyl distribution scheme in Kitsap leads to prison sentence