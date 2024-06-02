California man sentenced in Oklahoma for leading officers on pursuit, possessing nearly 50 pounds of meth

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A California man was sentenced in Oklahoma on Friday for possessing nearly 50 pounds of methamphetamine and leading officers on a pursuit, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Oklahoma.

Marco Antonio Naranjo-Aguilar, 30, of Sacramento, was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

On January 20, 2022, Naranjo-Aguilar led officers on a high-speed chase on Interstate 40 in Sequoyah County.

When he was apprehended and arrested, law enforcement seized around 50 pounds of meth from his vehicle, the release said.

He pleaded guilty to the charge on January 9, 2023.

The charge came from an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Naranjo-Aguilar will remain in custody of the U.S. Marshals pending transportation to a United States Bureau of Prisons facility to serve a non-paroleable sentence, according to the release.

