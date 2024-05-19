California man reported missing found dead in Kelso

A man who was reported missing in Cowlitz, California, has been found dead in Kelso.

Around 3:13 p.m. on May 18, Kelso Police found Shun Riley dead in the Coweeman River.

According to the missing person report, around 2:40 a.m. on May 9, Riley was last seen walking out of the Comfort Inn & Suites and heading toward the southeast end of Three Rivers Mall in Kelso. He was in Washington for work police said.

Kelso Police have not determined the cause of death and are still investigating.



