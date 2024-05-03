California man charged with threatening to kill Fani Willis

A California man has been charged with sending death threats to Fani Willis, the Fulton county district attorney who is overseeing the Georgia prosecution against Donald Trump over his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.

The man, Marc Shultz, is alleged to have posted multiple menacing comments last October under two separate YouTube livestream videos. He threatened Willis with violence and murder, including one comment that she “will be killed like a dog”, prosecutors say.

He was charged with transmitting interstate threats to injure Willis because of her prosecution of the former president, according to a statement from the US attorney’s office of the northern district of Georgia.

Shultz, 66, of Chula Vista, California, made an initial appearance in federal court in San Diego on Thursday, and will be formally arraigned in Atlanta, Georgia, in June, it said.

“Threats against any individual, credible or not, is a very serious crime that the FBI will not tolerate,” Keri Farley, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta, said in the statement.

“Threats of violence against government officials, specifically, threaten the very fabric of our democracy. We want everyone to know that if you engage in such behavior, you will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Schulz’s indictment by a federal grand jury on 24 April, following an FBI investigation, alleges that Shultz posted multiple comments to the two YouTube livestreams on 4 and 5 October last year.

The case against Trump in Georgia, alleging that he attempted to meddle in 2020 presidential election results in the state to overturn Joe Biden’s victory, is currently stalled, with a tentative but unlikely trial date of 5 August.

The former president faces 13 counts of racketeering, forgery, perjury, filing false documents, making false statements and other charges related to his alleged frantic efforts to be declared the winner. As part of the push, Trump made an infamous phone call to Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, demanding he “find” enough votes to rob Biden of the win.

Trump has railed often and publicly against Willis, who indicted him and 18 other defendants in August last year, accusing them of a criminal conspiracy that included a plot to send fake electors to Congress to falsely certify Trump as the Georgia winner.

The case hit headwinds earlier this year when Willis was caught up in a scandal over an affair with her hand-picked prosecutor, Nathan Wade. The Fulton county superior judge Scott McAfee refused Trump’s demand to remove Willis from the case after a hearing in March, but said either she or Wade needed to withdraw.

Wade resigned and Willis stayed on, promising that “the train is coming” for Trump after his effort to derail the case failed.

But ongoing legal stalling by Trump and some of his fellow defendants, which includes appealing McAfee’s ruling, looks certain to delay the trial start date until after November’s presidential election, in which he is the presumptive Republican nominee.