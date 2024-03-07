California mail carrier fights back after getting sucker punched, video shows

A mail carrier in Southern California was seen on video fighting back against a man who viciously attacked him in what appeared to be an unprovoked assault, according to a local report.

The mail carrier, who has not been identified publicly, is seen walking down the driveway of a home in Gardena as a man waits for him near the street, according to home surveillance video obtained by FOX11 Los Angeles.

The unidentified man approaches the mail carrier and makes comments as the victim tries to walk past him on his route, the video shows. The man also fakes throwing a punch at the mail carrier as he walks by.

When the mail carrier turns his back and continues to walk away, video shows the man following him and punching him in the back of the head. The hit causes the mail carrier to drop an armful of mail onto the street.

The unidentified man is seen body-slamming the mail carrier to the ground.

The mail carrier is seen attempting to fight back against the man, who repeatedly punches the mail carrier in the head before slamming him to the ground.

The unidentified man is seen repeatedly punching the mail carrier.

It was unclear what injuries the mail carrier sustained, if any, during the incident.

The man struck the mail carrier in the back of the head, causing him to drop mail onto the street, the video shows.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to the station that it is investigating the alleged assault. No details about a suspect were immediately provided.

Assaulting a mail carrier can be prosecuted as a federal crime and lead to a 10-year sentence for the first offense, while repeat offenders can face up to 25 years behind bars.

On Saturday, a USPS carrier in Warren, Ohio, was shot and killed, prompting officials to offer a $250,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible.

Meanwhile, postal workers in Dallas have experienced an uptick in armed robberies and assaults, prompting a federal investigation.





