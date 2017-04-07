California Legislature, Senate Passes Gas Tax Bill

While the Assembly voted 54 to 26 supporting the SB1 bill, the Senate passed it earlier in the night with 27 to 11 votes.

The California Assembly passed a bill late Thursday to raise $52 billion in taxes to repair roads and bridges in the state. The bill will head to Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown who is expected to sign it.

While the Assembly voted 54 to 26 supporting the bill SB1, the Senate passed it earlier in the night with 27 to 11 votes. Under the proposal, the government plans to raise $52 billion over 10 years. It would hike gas excise taxes by 43 percent, which is 12 cents per gallon, and diesel taxes from 16 cents per gallon to 36 cents.

"You know how bad our roads are, and the conditions have been made worse by our recent winter weather," Sen. Jim Beall, a San Jose Democrat, said Thursday, according to the Associated Press (AP).

If signed into law, drivers will have to dole out an annual fee — ranging from $25 to $175 — with their vehicle registration. These fees and taxes would increase every year with inflation.

In a bid to gain support from truckers, who are likely to face big spike in taxes, Brown and legislative members said they would limit future regulations on greenhouse gas emissions associated with commercial trucks, the AP reported. However, the move upset environmentalists who said it is likely to hinder regulations such as limitations on emissions at ports, warehouses and airports that indirectly affect truckers. Republicans also opposed the bill.

However, Sen. Anthony Cannella of Ceres was the only Republican to back the SB1 bill and Sen. Steve Glazer of Orinda was the only Democrat to oppose the legislation.

"My constituents have told me loud and clear that they want any new taxes to be spent more wisely and effectively," Glazer reportedly said.

According to Cannella, he supported the bill after the governor and Democratic leaders agreed to two of his requests. These were $400 million expenditure to expand a commuter train from San Jose to his Central Valley district and another $100 million to construct a parkway connecting the University of California, Merced to Highway 99.

Related Articles