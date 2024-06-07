California legislators recognize Sacramento State as the first Black-Serving Institution

(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento State was recognized by the California State Assembly as the first Black-Serving Institution in the state due to the university’s efforts to boost enrollment and graduation rates among Black students.

The commemorative resolution was presented by the Assembly at a Thursday floor session with members of the campus inside the chamber.

“It sends a message to students about who we’re really here to serve,” university president Luke Wood said to FOX40.com, emphasizing that the campus is already a Hispanic-Serving Institution and an Asian American and Pacific Islander-Serving Institution.

Although Sacramento State does not qualify for the federal designations of being a Historically Black College or University, or a Predominantly Black Institution, the university enrolls more Black and African American students than any other campus in the CSU system, a university statement said.

The campus currently has around 2,000 students who are Black or African American, about 6% of the student population.

Recent efforts by President Luke Wood aim to ramp up programs to serve Black students, including establishing the nation’s first Black Honors College and the creation of a Black Success Initiative, which addresses the needs of Black and African American students, staff and administrators.

The Legislature is considering a bill, SB 1348, that would define a Black-Serving Institution as one that has a Black student population of at least 10% or 1,500 students.

Wood identified Compton College and California State University, Dominguez Hills as the other two campuses that could receive the designation if the bill becomes law.

“Think of us as the three institutions right now that are trying to lead the way in California so we can have safe havens across the state,” Wood said.

