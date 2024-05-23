California lawmakers just stuck it to Arizona anti-abortion fanatics

It shouldn’t be necessary, but it’s good news.

California lawmakers are trying to protect the reproductive health of Arizona women in a way that the Republicans who control the Arizona Legislature are not.

California’s legislature passed a law, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, that allows licensed Arizona doctors to go to California to perform abortions. The law will expire on Nov. 30.

What that means, essentially, is that if the draconian 1864 abortion ban that was on the books in Arizona kicks in before the law repealing it takes effect, Arizona doctors and their patients would have an alternative.

California law is a 'critical stopgap' for Arizona

When the California option was first being discussed, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes posted support for the plan on social media, saying, “My office will continue to do everything we can to support our medical professionals as they work to provide care for their patients.”

It’s not ideal. But it’s something.

Abortion ban judge: Makes a paltry appeal to keep his job

Newsom said, “I’m grateful for the California Legislative Women’s Caucus and all our partners for moving quickly to provide this backstop. California stands ready to protect reproductive freedom.”

The California governor’s office called the new law “a critical stopgap for Arizona patients and providers.”

At least concern for women crosses state lines

It’s a stopgap Arizona patients should not have needed.

It’s a stopgap that Arizona lawmakers should have provided.

But it’s a stopgap that Arizona’s most virulent anti-abortion lawmakers and their supporters did not want.

Luckily, concern for women’s health is a doctrine that crosses state lines.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: California just stuck it to Arizona anti-abortion fanatics