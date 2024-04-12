California lawmakers approve plan to trim budget deficit
Democratic lawmakers overwhelmingly approved a plan they say will immediately shrink some of the state's deficit, but Republicans say it 's not enough.
How does a person manage to be at a high enough level early on in his career that he gets the call to fight at UFC 100, but also manage to stay healthy, successful and relevant enough to also get the call for UFC 200 and UFC 300?
It looks like Michigan's J.J. McCarthy will stay home, despite receiving an invite back in February.
None of O.J. Simpson's former teams reacted to his death on Thursday.
A lot went down before Ippei Mizuhara was charged.
Ippei Mizuhara allegedly stole $16 million to help pay for his gambling habit that included 19,000 illegal bets.
A Consumer Reports' study found that grab-and-go meals like Lunchables can contain high levels of lead and sodium.
The driver of a Mustang Mach-E who crashed into a stationary car in Texas in February was using Ford's hands-free driver-assistance system, BlueCruise, according to data obtained by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). It's the first known fatality resulting from a crash involving the use of BlueCruise, which Ford first announced in 2021. The NTSB's announcement that BlueCruise was active during the Texas crash comes just one day after the safety board announced it's probing a second fatal crash near Philadelphia where Ford's driver-assistance system may have been active.
Should you rebalance your portfolio in a down market? It can be tempting to make big moves when the markets get shaky. But experts advise caution.
The O.J. Simpson trial was a turning point in cultural history that changed the way media and news are consumed.
The Chipolo One is our favorite Bluetooth tracker. A four-pack is on sale for $60, which is a record low price.
Dan Devine and Tom Haberstroh react to the news of Jrue Holiday’s contract extension with the Celtics, come up with comps for Magic forward Paolo Banchero and discuss which players have the most to gain, or lose, in this year’s NBA Playoffs.
Fallout games are having a moment in the wake of its new TV series adaptation. Amazon has added two of the series’ best games to Luna, its cloud streaming service, and a current-gen console update is arriving for Fallout 4.
Taylor Swift’s music is back on TikTok after a ten-week hiatus. There’s no specifics regarding the deal, but it doesn’t extend to other Universal artists.
Instagram’s status update feature, Notes, will soon be more prominent in the app.
What does Arizona need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
O.J. Simpson, one of the most infamous figures in U.S. history, had been battling cancer.
Mizuhara is reportedly in negotiations to plead guilty in connection to the alleged theft of Ohtani's money to cover gambling debts.