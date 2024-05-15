New California law bans hidden restaurant fees. Will that end mandatory tips for big groups?

Starting July 1, a new California law will prohibit restaurants and other businesses from charging customers “junk” fees.

Senate Bill 478 will eliminate hidden charges on purchases made across California, including those related to online sales, such as concert tickets and food delivery. It also prohibits restaurant surcharges, according to the attorney general’s office.

But what about required tips?

A reader asked our journalists with How To California — a new community-driven series to help readers navigate life in the Golden State: Are restaurants allowed to charge extra gratuity fees when dining with a big group?

Here’s what we know:

Can restaurants charge extra for dining in a large group?

“SB 478 is a price transparency law,” the California attorney general’s office wrote in an email to The Sacramento Bee.

If a restaurant charges a mandatory gratuity fee for a certain number of people who dine-in, the attorney general’s office said that fee must be folded into menu prices.

“Under the law, a restaurant cannot charge an additional surcharge on top of the price listed,” the office shared in an FAQ.

That includes gratuities that are “not voluntary.”

As part of the bill’s legislation, prices for goods and services must include all fees the consumer is required to pay.

“For example, if a burger is $10 and a restaurant charges a 15% service charge, the burger would have to be listed as $11.50,” the office wrote.

The California Restaurant Association has objected to claims that the bill would not impact restaurant operations statewide — and “strenuously disagrees with the AG’s expansive interpretation of the law to outlaw restaurant service fees,” said Matthew Sutton, senior vice president of government affairs and public policy, in a May news release.

The association is considering options to prevent the new law from being implemented with the current interpretation, according to the news release.

“Nothing in the plain language of the bill or legislative debate suggested an intent to change the pricing structure for every restaurant in this state,” Sutton said.

How to California is a guide to help you figure out the laws, culture, recreation and more that make life in the Golden State one-of-a-kind.

Have a question about life in California?

How to California — a guide to help you live, work and enjoy life in the Golden State, is here to help.

We’ll answer your questions — big and small — about state laws, history, culture, recreation and travel.

Ask your questions in the form below (can’t see it? Click here) or email howtocalifornia@mcclatchy.com.