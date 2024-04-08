California launches Dream for All program for second consecutive year offering loans to first-time home buyers
California launches Dream for All program for second consecutive year offering loans to first-time home buyers
California launches Dream for All program for second consecutive year offering loans to first-time home buyers
New American Funding offers a wide range of home loan types and mortgage terms as short as eight years. Find your New American Funding mortgage rate.
A construction loan is a short-term home loan for building your own house, and there are several types. Learn how construction loans work.
Home equity loans are great options for homeowners who need a lump sum to cover value-building home improvements. Learn whether a home equity loan is a good fit.
Veterans United Home Loans is a great lender for VA-backed mortgages, and it offers 24/7 customer service. Find your Veterans United mortgage rate.
Breaking into the housing market is as hard as it's ever been right now, but not everyone's convinced that the president's proposal to give new buyers $10,000 in tax breaks will help solve the problem.
Spotify already found success with its popular AI DJ feature, and now the streaming music service is bringing AI to playlist creation. The company on Monday introduced AI playlists into beta, a new option that allows users to generate a playlist based on written prompts. In addition to more standard playlist creation requests, like those based on genre or time frame, Spotify's use of AI means people could ask for a wider variety of custom playlists, like "songs to serenade my cat" or "beats to battle a zombie apocalypse," Spotify suggests.
The Gamecocks are young and struggled often this season despite their perfect record. It took everything Staley had as a coach to pull the pieces together and take them on a championship run.
Sign up here — just click TechCrunch Mobility — to receive the newsletter every weekend in your inbox. Automakers reported auto sales for Q1 and, welp, turns out that pricing sure does matter if you want to sell EVs. A recent survey by Edmunds comes to a similar conclusion (at least for American buyers), finding a big gap between what consumers want and what is actually available on the market.
Under the new paid Target Circle 360 membership, shoppers will be able to benefit from same-day delivery and other perks starting April 7.
The Miami Marlins won their first game of the 2024 MLB season after an 0-9 start. The worst start through 25 games is a record still within reach, however.
NASA announced this week that it’s chosen Intuitive Machines, Lunar Outpost and Venturi Astrolab to develop their lunar terrain vehicles (LTV) in a feasibility study over the next year. One will eventually be chosen for a demonstration mission.
Swedish EV brand Polestar, with a revamped ownership structure and new funding in place, is hoping two new SUVs can get the automaker back on track.
When I started working from home in the late 1980s as a freelance technical writer, I was clearly an outlier. Over time, though, that slowly changed, and the pandemic — along with generationally shifting views on work-life balance — accelerated worker sentiment away from going into a formal office every day, even if some CEOs wish it weren’t so. Today, 14% of U.S. workers work at home full time (including me), and that number is expected to increase to 20% by next year, according to data published by USA Today.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders admonished his players after receiving a message from a university professor saying that they were being disrespectul and unengaged in his class.
It was a star-studded episode for Wiig's fifth time as 'SNL' host.
They'll soothe rough skin, no pricey pedicure required, fans rave: 'Didn’t think I would be so blown away by the results.'
BMW experimented with a V16-powered, E38-derived flagship sedan in the early 1990s. The ultra-luxurious sedan and its engine were both canceled.
St. Louis is the best US market for first-time homebuyers in 2024, Zillow announced this week in its list of the 10 best cities for new buyers.
California's gas prices have surged more than the rest of the nation as the state grapples with less output from its refineries.
Stephen Strasburg made eight starts after signing a $245 million contract in 2019.